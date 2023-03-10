WA Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WA Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,633,000 after buying an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $3.89 on Friday, reaching $248.08. 900,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,334. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

