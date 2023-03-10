WA Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 990,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,106. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.