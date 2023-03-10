Warburg Research Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 17th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:G1A opened at €43.56 ($46.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.77. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a fifty-two week high of €42.60 ($45.32).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.