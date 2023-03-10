Warburg Research Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:G1A opened at €43.56 ($46.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.77. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a fifty-two week high of €42.60 ($45.32).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.