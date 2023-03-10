Whalerock Point Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,470,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 258,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IVV traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $390.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,642. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

