Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $5.54 Billion Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.4% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,541,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,020,793,000 after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,952 shares of company stock worth $2,452,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $473.89. The stock had a trading volume of 584,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,610. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.38 and its 200 day moving average is $494.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $210.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

