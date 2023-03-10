Whalerock Point Partners LLC Sells 10,413 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,029,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.75. 1,629,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,958. The firm has a market cap of $294.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.