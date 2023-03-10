Whalerock Point Partners LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $449,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.95. 48,316,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,607,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

