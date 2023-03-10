Whalerock Point Partners LLC Sells 42,756 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 42,756 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,720,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.34. 7,264,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,994,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

