Whalerock Point Partners LLC Sells 6,438 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $959,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.85, for a total transaction of $69,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,884,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,624,509,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,195,195.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,777,309 shares of company stock worth $1,254,340,703 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

WMT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.96. 2,861,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,743. The firm has a market cap of $369.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average of $140.86. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

