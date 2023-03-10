Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $39.06 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

