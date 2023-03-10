Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
NYSE:WPM opened at $39.06 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.