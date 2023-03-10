Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $39.06 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

