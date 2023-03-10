WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $46.82 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $46.82 million and approximately $724,809.17 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00350614 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00027415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017757 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

