WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0699 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $53.44 million and approximately $678,209.45 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00374660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00028311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016832 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000916 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005062 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.