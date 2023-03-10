William Bobbora Purchases 900 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) insider William Bobbora bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $14,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Bobbora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, William Bobbora acquired 1,000 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $17,920.00.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 52,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $219.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.38. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Third Coast Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $17.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Third Coast Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,391.13%.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

