Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Down 82.5% in February

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFCM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

