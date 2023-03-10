Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Down 82.5% in February

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCMGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFCM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCMGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

