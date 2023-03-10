Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.78. 1,772,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,024,308. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.