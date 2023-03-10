Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

NVDA stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,862,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,317,500. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.85. The stock has a market cap of $569.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.