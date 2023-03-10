Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 2,796 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.5% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Visa by 635.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 114,212 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.84. The company has a market capitalization of $407.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

