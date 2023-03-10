WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the February 13th total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 37,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,860. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 218.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $326,000.

(Get Rating)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.