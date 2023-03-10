Woodbois (LON:WBI) Trading Down 3.1%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 39,219,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 35,445,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Woodbois Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £28.58 million, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.49.

Woodbois Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.