Workday (WDAY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2023 – Workday had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $212.00.

2/28/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $184.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $203.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

2/22/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $203.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

1/17/2023 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Workday is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Workday is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.53. 1,157,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $248.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.08.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,814 shares of company stock worth $19,999,462 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

