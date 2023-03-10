WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$205.00 Price Target at TD Securities

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSPOF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

WSP Global Stock Up 2.3 %

WSPOF stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.63. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $136.57.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

