WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$201.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$186.00 to C$201.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSPOF traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $127.22. 130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.63. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $136.57.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

