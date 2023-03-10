WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$195.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$187.55.

Shares of TSE WSP traded down C$0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$173.23. The stock had a trading volume of 152,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$130.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$169.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$162.62. The firm has a market cap of C$21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

