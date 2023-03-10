XP Factory (LON:XPF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.70 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.25). Approximately 224,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 319,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.26).

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPF shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of XP Factory in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on XP Factory from GBX 2,080 ($25.01) to GBX 2,430 ($29.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £29.79 million, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54.

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

