Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.45

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and traded as high as $35.32. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 409,257 shares traded.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBEF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,796,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 471,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

