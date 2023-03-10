XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Trading Down 10.7%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.27.

About XXL Energy

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin consists of six natural gas wells and five royalty interest wells located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; the Pinedale Field owns a 21.5% working interest in oil and gas leases covering approximately 1,840 acres located in the Warbonnet area of Sublette County, Wyoming; and the Piceance Basin owns a 16.98% working interest in four producing natural gas wells and four non-producing wells located in Colorado.

