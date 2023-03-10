XYO (XYO) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $63.39 million and $1.03 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00037090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00222378 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,284.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00489607 USD and is down -7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,215,885.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.