Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.47 million. Yext also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.05-$0.06 EPS.

Yext Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:YEXT opened at $9.13 on Friday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Yext

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

In related news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at $541,459.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,176,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 920,948 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

