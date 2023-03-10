YUSD Stablecoin Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.86 million and $414,470.06 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.9999994 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $324,269.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

