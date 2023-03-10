Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.94

Shares of Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 129.94 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.68). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.62), with a volume of 11,225 shares.
Zytronic Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.06. The firm has a market cap of £14.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2,900.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Zytronic Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Zytronic’s previous dividend of $1.50. Zytronic’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.
Zytronic Company Profile
Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.
