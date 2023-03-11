13,842 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by WA Asset Management LLC

WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

