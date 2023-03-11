180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Purchases 40,000 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 40,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 631,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,080.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Kevin Rendino bought 1,233 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473.25.
- On Wednesday, December 28th, Kevin Rendino purchased 21,372 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $110,920.68.
- On Friday, December 16th, Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.
180 Degree Capital Stock Performance
180 Degree Capital stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
