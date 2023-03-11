180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Purchases 40,000 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 40,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 631,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,080.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Kevin Rendino bought 1,233 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473.25.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Kevin Rendino purchased 21,372 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $110,920.68.

On Friday, December 16th, Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

