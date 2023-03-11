1eco Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $757.27 (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, 1eco has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One 1eco token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001918 BTC on exchanges. 1eco has a total market cap of $30.74 million and $757.27 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1eco

1eco launched on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,749,011 tokens. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

Buying and Selling 1eco

