2,019 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Acquired by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 296.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at $500,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 33,366 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXN stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

