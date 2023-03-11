3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Lifted by WA Asset Management LLC

WA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Options Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.83. 3M has a 12-month low of $103.74 and a 12-month high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

