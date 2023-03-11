4,000 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 485,712 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after buying an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,506,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,506,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $30.26 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

