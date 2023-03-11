5,934 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 55,435,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,867,142. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $156.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

