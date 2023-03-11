6,292 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.