ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $4.47 million and $1,992.78 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00035416 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022347 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004758 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00225094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,619.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004488 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,365.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

