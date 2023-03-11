abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Trading Down 0.4%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 23,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 63,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

