Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ASGI opened at $17.35 on Friday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $20.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 19,979 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

