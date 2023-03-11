abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
AWP opened at $3.94 on Friday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
