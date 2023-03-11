abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

AWP opened at $3.94 on Friday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,197,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 634,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 399,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,156,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 241,893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4,769.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 78,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 59,917 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

