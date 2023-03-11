Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the February 13th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACCYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($32.45) to €31.90 ($33.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accor from €21.00 ($22.34) to €22.00 ($23.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Accor Price Performance

ACCYY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 2,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,389. Accor has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

About Accor

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Featured Stories

