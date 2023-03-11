Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Achilles Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Achilles Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACHL. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
