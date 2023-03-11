Adshares (ADS) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004064 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $30.82 million and $737,040.70 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006265 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001455 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 37,619,259 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol designed to provide blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. Adshares is a self-contained ecosystem with interconnected components, the main ones being the blockchain and the protocol. Here, the blockchain is responsible for the transmission of payment transactions, while the protocol stands for transmission of advertising information that operates based on the blockchain. The protocol enables advertisers to manage all their digital advertising from one place – and helps creators and publishers to monetize their space in Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions, websites and any advertising space in the world (DOOH).

The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.

Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.

The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.