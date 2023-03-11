Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ADXS opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.44. Advaxis has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

