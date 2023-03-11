AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,955,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,290 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.98% of AECOM worth $475,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 20.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

ACM stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

