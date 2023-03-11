aelf (ELF) Market Cap Reaches $176.02 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. aelf has a total market cap of $176.02 million and $65.67 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006228 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004146 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001542 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 581,468,164 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

