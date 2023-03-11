AFC Energy’s (AFC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.34) target price on the stock.

AFC Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

LON AFC opened at GBX 23 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.67. AFC Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 16.99 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 42.15 ($0.51). The company has a market cap of £169.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,150.00 and a beta of 2.54.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

