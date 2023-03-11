AFC Energy’s (AFC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.34) target price on the stock.
AFC Energy Trading Down 4.2 %
LON AFC opened at GBX 23 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.67. AFC Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 16.99 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 42.15 ($0.51). The company has a market cap of £169.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,150.00 and a beta of 2.54.
AFC Energy Company Profile
See Also
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.