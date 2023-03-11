Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Short Interest Update

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STGAF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Afentra has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.25.

Afentra Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the Corporate and Africa segment. The company was founded by Harry George Wilson, Nigel Alan Quinton and Richard Anthony O’Toole on September 30, 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

